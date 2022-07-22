Williams: We can't rest until Richmond housing is affordable for all

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Despite the notoriety that comes with a skit on “Saturday Night Live,” perennial candidate Jimmy “The Rent is Too Damn High” McMillan of New York failed to win elected office. His catchphrase became more of a punchline than a call to action.

But rising rents are no laughing matter, as Richmond is finding out.

Our city, over the past decade, has garnered kudos for its culture, livability, dining and river recreation. But it recently found itself on a national list no municipality should covet — a ranking of cities with the highest increases in rent for a one-bedroom housing unit.

Richmond placed No. 8 in the report from Rent.com, with a year-over-year increase of 35.7%. A one-bedroom unit was $1,512, according to the report.

Everyone’s hip but expensive boomtown Austin heads the list. New York City placed No. 4. Fremont, California, in the Silicon Valley, ranks just above Richmond.

To say this news is alarming is an understatement, given Richmond’s prominent placement on another list: top evicting cities.

As flattering as an “Austin of the James” comparison might be, much of what has fueled Richmond’s population growth has been its relative affordability.

But this residential building boom seems to have no tipping point. And as is often the case in the dichotomy between “Richmond” and “RVA,” low-income residents are being left behind. And the traditional “starter home” is becoming a thing of the past.

Market-rate new units in high-demand areas such as Scott’s Addition and Manchester fetch “at the top of what the market will bear,” driving up the aggregate number, said Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors.

“Given how many rental units have been added in recent years, it’s incredible that we do not have a sufficient supply of rental inventory or a surplus in inventory that would put downward pressure on rents, but we don’t,” she said.

Her shop is still crunching data, but Lafayette fears that the numbers “will show that we’ve gone backwards not forwards” in closing the gap between the number of affordable units we need and what we have.

She adds that during the past five to 10 years, a tremendous amount of capital has come into the Richmond market in the form of acquisitions of existing multifamily communities.

“The price that entities are paying ‘per door’ are significant; so to make the math work, rents have to go up,” Lafayette said. In some instances, the purchasers are making substantial improvements and raising rents to recover costs; in others, they are raising rents despite little or no improvements, she added.

Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, said local governments are cashing in on the real estate boom, with tax revenues hitting new highs. “While that might be great for market rate residential units, it is pushing some affordable units into operating in the red when issued double-digit assessments.”

Of course, there’s also inflation: “Utility costs, property insurance costs, various vendor costs like lawn care impacted by gas prices, are all rising.”

And then, there’s old-fashioned greed. “Rents are rising because landlords and owners can net more profit,” Harris said.

Because of a dearth of for-sale inventory, especially for first-time buyers who cannot afford to pay over $300,000, would-be buyers remain stuck as renters in an increasingly expensive market, Lafayette said.

“As long as demand outstrips supply — in terms of both rental and for-sale units — the affordability challenge will be exacerbated.”

To combat this, she said, “we need more tools in the toolbox, especially in terms of financing the development of affordable units, we need more land zoned for multifamily development, and we need to think more creatively and work more collaboratively among the private, public, nonprofit and philanthropic sectors to address this most fundamental human challenge — safe, sustainable, affordable shelter.”

Lafayette remains hopeful, saying more folks in the region are focused on this problem than ever before.

But at the moment, affordability is on the ropes.

“It will be harder and harder for lower-income households to find and maintain shelter,” Harris said. “On top of these realities, evictions are coming … in large numbers. I’m not sure what we will do as a region/country when people begin to lose their homes this fall … but we have to come together and think this through and put into actions our community values.

“We can’t be the best RVA if all of our neighbors aren’t fully participating and contributing to our society,” she said. “And you can’t be your best if you don’t know where you’re going to lay your head at night.”

The rent is too damn high, and getting higher. None of us should rest easy.

Until Richmond is affordable for all, we will never be our best.