Williams: Weed may be mainstream in Virginia and elsewhere. But Sha'Carri Richardson's ban shows its continued risk.

Sha’Carri Richardson was born to run, but is banned from competing in her specialty at the Summer Olympics.

For some, Richardson is getting what she deserves; others say she’s the victim of a stumble that should not have been disqualifying.

Others maintain the race was rigged from the start.

Richardson was suspended for a month by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana after winning the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials. The timing prevents her from competing in that race in Tokyo.

Far from employing the usual evasions of athletes in her situation, Richardson, who was raised by her grandmother, admitted to smoking weed after learning from a reporter about her biological mother’s death, according to NBC News.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human. I am you. I just happen to run a little faster,” she said.

This news unfolded as marijuana became legal in Virginia this month — the 19th state, plus the District of Columbia, where recreational use of the drug is permitted. In nearly as many additional states, marijuana is permitted for medical use.