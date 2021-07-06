Williams: Weed may be mainstream in Virginia and elsewhere. But Sha'Carri Richardson's ban shows its continued risk.

Sha’Carri Richardson was born to run, but is banned from competing in her specialty at the Summer Olympics.
For some, Richardson is getting what she deserves; others say she’s the victim of a stumble that should not have been disqualifying.
Others maintain the race was rigged from the start.
Richardson was suspended for a month by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana after winning the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials. The timing prevents her from competing in that race in Tokyo.
Far from employing the usual evasions of athletes in her situation, Richardson, who was raised by her grandmother, admitted to smoking weed after learning from a reporter about her biological mother’s death, according to NBC News.
“Don’t judge me, because I am human. I am you. I just happen to run a little faster,” she said.
This news unfolded as marijuana became legal in Virginia this month — the 19th state, plus the District of Columbia, where recreational use of the drug is permitted. In nearly as many additional states, marijuana is permitted for medical use.
Marijuana became too potentially lucrative not to be mainstreamed, but the racial disparities surrounding it remain. Black and brown people — far more likely to be incarcerated for using or selling the drug — are less likely to profit from its legality. In Virginia, the legality of the drug still leaves people in prison for possessing amounts that now would yield a minor penalty, and marginalized populations more vulnerable to run afoul of the new guidelines surrounding marijuana’s use.
“The rules are the rules,” said President Joe Biden, when asked about Richardson’s situation.
My response is another shopworn adage: The punishment should fit the crime. Or in Richardson’s case, a noncrime that gained her no competitive advantage.
Recreational marijuana use is legal in Oregon, where the Olympic trials took place. And marijuana falls neither neatly nor logically into the category of a performance-enhancing drug.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says cannabis “can be performance enhancing for some athletes and sports disciplines.” But the NCAA says marijuana use “impairs athletic performance,” citing studies that say it reduces coordination and increases fatigue.
Richardson’s ban seems as random as the prohibition of swim caps designed to fit over dreadlocks, braids, Afros and other hairstyles worn by Black people. The international swimming federation had said such caps don’t follow “the natural form of the head,” but Friday announced that it was reviewing the matter, amid a backlash.
It was in the 2016 Summer Olympics that Simone Manuel made history by winning a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle, dispelling the notion that Black people are inherently less buoyant.
It’s hard to divorce Richardson’s harsh punishment not only from the disproportionate prosecutions and sentences for Black and brown people in the “war on drugs,” but the sorry treatment afforded to Black athletes even as they brought Olympic glory to their nation.
Black U.S. Olympian Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals in front of Adolf Hitler at the 1936 Olympics, was useful in countering the Nazi propaganda of Aryan superiority, even as Black people back home caught hell.
In 1968, months after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Black U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos were expelled from the Summer Olympics in Mexico City after their memorable black-gloved protest of American racism on the medal stand.
Today, the attitude toward athletes too often is “shut up and dribble.” Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, after U.S. hammer thrower Gwen Berry’s protest of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” tweeted that the Olympic Committee “should make sure no one goes to the Olympics who is not proud to represent America.”
So much for free speech.
Richardson’s response to personal trauma was weaponized in a way similar to that of tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose attempt at handling her depression — to not do tennis press conferences — had her facing expulsion from the major tennis tournaments.
Regarding Richardson, USA Track & Field weighed in with a tweet that said: “Athletic health and well-being continue to be one of the USATF’s most critical priorities and we will work with Sha’Carri to ensure she has ample resources to overcome any mental health challenges now and in the future.”
Yeah, right.
The impulse to punish first and help later — if at all — is a hallmark of a war on drugs that has reduced so many dreams to a puff of smoke.
Richardson should be able to compete in the 400-meter relay in Tokyo, which will occur after her suspension is lifted. She still can be an Olympic champion on behalf of a nation that has consistently failed to champion us.
