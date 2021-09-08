Williams: We've dismantled the Lee monument. Now let's build a better Richmond.

Editor's note: In June, Michael Paul Williams won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his Times-Dispatch columns on last summer’s protests and the removal of Confederate statues.

What was most surprising was how meekly Robert E. Lee surrendered.

Stonewall Jackson dug in deep before relinquishing his pedestal after a daylong siege. On Wednesday, Lee bent to the will of construction workers in less than two hours - his statue harnessed and hoisted from its perch as the sun burst through an overcast sky.

The Confederate general will no longer cast his long shadow on Richmond's Monument Avenue. But the ideology that erected his statue looms large in Richmond and beyond. You can see it in the attempts to keep Black people from voting in places like Georgia and Texas, and in the white supremacist impulses driving the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Even as workers cut Lee down to size, Richmond residents faced eviction proceedings in a downtown courthouse. Some of the protesters who fought to bring those monuments down remain traumatized by their encounters with law enforcement. And George Wythe High students returned Wednesday to a ramshackle school as the mayor and Richmond School Board fight over who should build a new one.