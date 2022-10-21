Williams: What's next on Monument Avenue? Now is no time for paralysis.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Unless we want those landscaped circles on Monument Avenue to become permanent oversized planters, we need to start thinking about what’s next.

Enter C.J. Howard, assistant professor in the School of Architecture and Planning at The Catholic University of America, who will visit Virginia Commonwealth University next week to help jump-start our monumental task of transforming a historically exclusive avenue dotted with Confederate statues into a symbolically inclusive one.

Vegetation alone won’t get that done.

Howard, an architect, scholar and nationally recognized expert on design proposals for monuments and memorials, will deliver a lecture on “Civic Art, Justice and Inclusion” for this year’s Morton B. Gulak Lecture in Urban and Regional Planning, hosted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU. The event will take place 7 p.m. Thursday at VCU’s Student Commons Ballroom, 907 Floyd Ave. It is free to the public, though registration is encouraged.

Howard’s goal is to help us move forward with this process in positive, creative steps, guided by a framework of discernment.

“The monuments being gone represents an opportunity,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

And yet, it’s easy to get the sense that where Confederate monument removal in Richmond is concerned, the thrill is gone. We seem wary of confronting the challenge of fashioning a new vision of Monument Avenue befitting, well, a just and enlightened city. Perhaps it’s because we aren’t there yet.

Whatever else could be said about the folks who erected those monuments to the Lost Cause, they did not lack enthusiasm. They created a distorted vision that nonetheless reflected public policy in Richmond and Virginia for most of the 20th century.

They made their point in granite and bronze. And now, it’s our turn for a counterpoint — a unifying vision to replace the polarizing one we dismantled.

Perhaps many of us were deflated by the demise of the Marcus-David Peters Circle, a memorial to victims of police violence that rose around the Lee statue amid the 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd. That transformation of the Lee monument site garnered international attention and was cited by The New York Times Style Magazine as the most influential piece of protest art since World War II.

Two years later, that statement has been replaced by another.

The Lee monument is gone, but a wire fence and concrete barriers remain. That exclusion, long after the removal of the monument, mocks the values that Richmond professed to believe in with its removal of its Confederate statues.

Earlier this month, the Richmond Planning Commission approved a temporary landscaping plan for the area formerly known as Lee Circle — a plan that will lead to the removal of the fence and barriers.

The barriers may come down. But Monument Avenue’s landscaped circles must not morph from a stopgap to permanent fixtures.

“If there’s a thought that there’s a wound, something that needs to be healed ... whatever that new thing is has to be well-considered or has to be able to heal,” Howard said.

“Richmond being the community that it is right now, certainly has something to say about its values. So it’s an opportunity to recast that. And I understand the paralysis and everything and not understanding exactly how to go forward. But in my mind, as an outsider, doing nothing about it sort of sweeps it under the rug.”

Howard has some experience in this work. As an architect, he designed the Contrabands and Freedman Cemetery Memorial in Alexandria, a site of a 19th-century African American community cemetery that was built over and forgotten.

Richmond, Howard acknowledges, is a unique place, in both the scope of its monuments and the intensity that surrounded them.

He said an ideal way to achieve consensus is to set up an agreed-upon framework championed by “a representative group.” We tried that with the Mayor’s Monument Avenue Commission, whose recommendations sat dormant before protesters took matters into their own hands.

Howard called the recasting of Monument Avenue a “high-risk, high-reward” endeavor. He spoke of a street that could model reconciliation, but also a place of tension, with figures “seemingly in opposition to one another.”

“To have that confrontation, that dialogue ... with new monuments there that don’t ignore the past, but somehow recast it, I think is particularly powerful,” he said.

We can’t be paralyzed by fear or uncertainty. For 130 years, Monument Avenue made the sort of statement about Richmond that calls for a response.

If we’ve got something to say, it’s time to say it.