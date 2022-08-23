Williams: Where the Richmond School Board and Jason Kamras are concerned, now is no time for a divorce

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a mournful prologue to the new school year, George Wythe High School principal Riddick T. Parker Jr. and Amelia Street School academic dean Taleshia Chandler both died in August.

Students, particularly children of color or those in low-income communities, are still suffering the lingering effects of a pandemic that kept them out of the classroom.

Public education has more than its share of real-life crises. It hardly needs manufactured drama.

But that’s what we’ve experienced in Richmond, where the Richmond School Board called an emergency meeting Tuesday night — with a closed session to discuss personnel — days after the news that RPS students scored abysmally on Standards of Learning tests.

Mayor Levar Stoney, in a tweet, warned that firing Superintendent Jason Kamras a week before the start of the school year would be “catastrophic.”

Board chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed was coy when asked about a potential change at the top. “That is a discussion for the will of the board to have, and if that should happen ... the community will know,” she said.

By Tuesday, such speculation began to die down. But not before 5th district board member Stephanie Rizzi — who said she’d received no emailed condolences regarding the deceased principals in her district — spotted a subject line about Kamras in her inbox that read, “don’t you dare.”

“How can we have a rational discussion about anything when people are focused on one man?” she asked.

In February 2021, the majority of the board concluded that a two-year contract extension for Kamras — given the toll of the pandemic on learning — would have left him too little time to show improvement. It opted for four more years. We haven’t hit the halfway mark of that extension.

Whom would the board find to replace him at the beginning of the school year?

The emergency meeting, so soon after the SOL results, seemed more like a show trial than an honest evaluation. Who expected the results in a chronically weak district to improve in a statewide test environment of stagnation and decline?

“I just don’t understand why we’re having an emergency meeting one week before school about test scores that are meaningless and not newly bad,” 1st district board member Liz Doerr said Tuesday. “What is to be solved this evening?”

Jonathan Young, the board’s 4th district representative, said RPS “made a tragic mistake in keeping the schoolhouse doors locked for a year and a half.”

Hindsight supports Young’s argument. But, “It’s hard to second-guess the priority of keeping teachers and students alive,” said Thad Williamson, an associate professor at the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond and a former senior policy adviser to Stoney. “There’s almost nothing reasonable that could have been done to prevent some kids from taking a step backwards.”

Richmond education faces headwinds beyond the capacity of one man to solve.

“I don’t think that there’s anything Jason Kamras, Levar Stoney or the Richmond Public School Board can do by themselves to mitigate the deepening poverty that continues to characterize Richmond Public Schools,” said Julian Maxwell Hayter, an associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond.

Hayter is a historian, and his wife is the former head of the PTA at John B. Cary Elementary. Their RPS-educated daughter was high-achieving enough to gain admission to the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School.

This is a highly educated and well-resourced family. But Hayter will tell you: Virtual learning nearly broke them all.

Imagine what it did to the poor, the working poor, and families without adequate resources, food or internet.

“Instead of having an honest conversation about how the pandemic exacerbated people’s already prevalent vulnerabilities, we’re trying to chop heads,” Hayter said. “This is a time to reflect.”

Kamras’ tenure has been far from perfect. An internal audit discovered roughly 20,000 unused laptops. Fox Elementary and a bus garage have burned on his watch.

But too often, the board seems intent on micromanaging administrative matters beyond their job description, such as blocking him from hiring a chief wellness officer during a pandemic. And if being in school is so important, why did the board reject Kamras’ request to move toward a year-round academic calendar?

But this is not a referendum on Kamras or the board at whose pleasure he serves. It’s a reality check.