Your Funds: 8 things buy-and-holders can learn from traders

You don’t have to be a trader to be affected by them, and these days the chances that you will be are growing.

A combination of factors are driving that: heightened interest in and trading action around “story stocks,” fewer stocks to trade, easy access to trading tools creating more active investors and more.

Throughout the GameStop saga, market watchers talked about the bad behaviors of many traders, the late-arrivers, the hangers-on and others who bet big and lost. But there were good behaviors on display as well.

If you find yourself surrounded by short-timers and traders in a stock you have as a long-term holding, you may need to change your game — at least short term — to capitalize on the situation.

This is not a suggestion that average stock and mutual-fund investors start trading. Countless studies show that investors who over-trade their accounts wind up lagging the average mutual fund and the markets. But you can be a better long-term investor by applying the tenets of small, successful individual traders to your process.

Here are eight things that long-term buy-and-holders can learn from short-term traders:

Trade the plan