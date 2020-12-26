Your Funds: After 2020’s horrors, ‘Three Year’s resolutions’ will set you up for full recovery

Let’s all resolve to make 2021 a better year than the miserable 12 months we have just gone through.

Boom! Achievable resolution — one everyone can agree on — in the bag.

But in simplifying our lives to one modest resolution, we should also test ourselves using a longer time horizon, one that sets goals that get us through the end of the pandemic, the return to some semblance of pre-COVID living or whatever a reshaped normal is going to be.

Instead, set goals and targets for the next three years. That way, you look past the pandemic to where things stand once we reach new normal. It makes your resolves easier to stick with, because the uncertainty of the next few months — and the side effects that can linger much longer — will diminish, allowing for real progress by the end of 2023.

Three Year’s resolutions — instead of New Year’s resolutions — should focus on what you want to recapture, rebuild, protect and improve. With your finances, they’re about the next steps in getting from where you are now to where you want to be when “what’s next” becomes “what’s normal now.”

Here are a five financial three-year resolutions that can help you get to where 2020 is mainly an unpleasant memory.