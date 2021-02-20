Your Funds: Avoid the retribution that comes from ‘revenge spending’

I know people currently saving $50 a day from not having to commute and park in the city, but who don’t know how frequently they’ll be in the office going forward. The pandemic has created a windfall that might be permanent or that could evaporate completely.

To project future spending now, compare your money flow from 2019 and 2020; use pre- and mid-pandemic activity to forecast what post-pandemic spending will look like.

Armed with that, you can plan for what I prefer to call “freedom spending,” the spree you will go on when things seem normal and you feel free to move forward unconstrained. This is where you start to budget for the trips, the concert tickets, the meals out and the shopping you want to treat yourself to once pandemic restraints are gone.

If you’re lucky enough to have pandemic-fueled savings — like the elimination of commuting costs — look at setting aside some of those gains to pre-fund your freedom spend. Use this to help set your limits, so that freedom spending is truly freeing, and that you don’t face the cruel revenge that credit card companies can inflict when you overspend.

Look, too, at your own emotions and try to gain control of them before they trigger you. The issue with “doom spending” mid-pandemic or revenge/freedom spending later is that there is a big difference between doing something once because it makes you feel better and going on an uncontrolled splurge.