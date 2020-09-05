Your Funds: Capturing the market’s participation trophy is good enough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The stock market has returned to record levels, powered by a few of the world’s biggest and best-known companies.

That has spawned talk of how it’s a “stock-picker’s market.”

Poppycock.

The market observers who say this drivel aren’t particularly observant, or they would have long ago noticed that good stock-picking never goes out of style.

Yes, there are times when the rising tide of the market lifts all boats so that investors could have the worst stocks and still come out ahead — and there are times like now when a few issues carry the day, but there is never a bad time for good stock-picking or, more generally, for being invested.

Yet for those who doubt the market’s rally since a precipitous freefall in February and March, the perceived need for expert stock picking often becomes a reason to avoid investing, to sit out current conditions in anticipation of tough times ahead.

And that is where investors who think they can be winners in the long-time battle between active and passive investing can come out losers no matter what the market does next.