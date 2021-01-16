Your Funds: Despite turmoil, investors should still bet on America

Steve in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., a self-described patriot, says that after watching the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, he wondered for the first time in his adult life if he should “invest American.”

Throughout his decades as an investor, Steve has tried to buy American and invest in domestic companies. His portfolio is big, brand-name stocks, and mutual funds that own the pride of corporate America; while few investors actually use the term “blue chip” anymore, the huge companies with excellent reputations and long histories in Steve’s stock portfolio mostly qualify.

He has ridden along even as companies like General Electric, Ford Motor Corp. and many others have had their problems, never truly tempted to sell, convinced that they — like America — could bounce back from anything. He has mostly been rewarded for that patience.

But the carnage at the Capitol has Steve, like a lot of individual investors, scared.

“America is changing, and the world’s perception of America is changing,” he wrote. “If you change how American politics is viewed by the world, do you change how American businesses are viewed, and does some other place like China become the world’s best market for investors?”