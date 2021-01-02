Your Funds: Dive into the dead pool: 2020’s mutual fund crypt

In a year filled with entirely too much death, no one should mourn the passing of a mutual fund.

Funds and ETFs don’t deserve your grief. They’re useful tools, not friends or loved ones, even when they help you succeed.

Hundreds of them die every year and 2020 was a banner year for death in the fund industry as everywhere else. While most of the dire, departed were laggards, stragglers and strugglers, there are lessons to be learned from them.

In the spirit of year-end retrospectives on those we’ve lost, here are tales from the crypt on some funds that snuffed it in 2020.

The Patriot Fund: A gimmicky fund that survived longer than most, Patriot used jingoism as its calling cards, claiming in 2012 to be the first “terror-free” mutual fund by avoiding companies doing business with nations identified by the U.S. State Department as sponsors of terrorism.

That solved a problem investors actually didn’t care about; when it opened, blacklisted countries were Iran, Syria, Sudan and Cuba — today it’s North Korea, Iran and Syria — meaning Patriot could hold more than 90 percent of the stocks in the Standard & Poor’s 500.