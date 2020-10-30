Your Funds: Election results won’t crush the market or economy

“It may not be the election itself that creates problems, but you do have to worry about what is going on and how that will contribute to the economy over the next six months,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

“From an economic standpoint, I worry less about the pandemic and the election — which the public sees as the biggest threats — than that Americans are cutting back on their spending,” McBride says. “That is a byproduct of what is happening in this country, but it’s a roadblock to economic recovery, and I don’t see that improving much without the clear resolution to both the pandemic and the election.

If you’re looking for something to worry about, go for 2021 as a whole.