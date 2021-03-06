Your Funds: GameStop saga isn’t a tale of ‘the market’

Hartford Funds surveyed over 700 consumers with $100,000 in investable assets or household income and nearly two-thirds of respondents said that the GameStop trading story had impacted how they feel about the market, with 1 in 4 respondents saying they’re more interested in investing now than they were at the turn of the year.

Bill McManus, managing director of applied insights for Hartford, said there is no denying that people have FOMO — fear of missing out — and that they’re getting active as a result, but they’re ignoring the reality of their situation, namely that they are long-term investors whether they want to be or not.

That’s not to say that investors can’t have some short-term trading money alongside a long-term portfolio, but rather it’s a reminder that any pursuit of getting rich quickly should not exclude, exceed or eliminate efforts to achieve long-term wealth by investing to get the return of the market, rather than of the occasional hot stock.

Being boring works over time; chasing excitement seldom works out at all.