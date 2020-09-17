Your Funds: How to reduce the financial stress you’re feeling now

We’re worried about our jobs, affordable health care for our loved ones, spending — even as we wish we could spend normally — and how the pandemic’s undeniable impact on the economy might ultimately play out in the stock market. We’re worried for the financial conditions of friends and loved ones, even as we don’t really want to break the taboo of money to discuss those personal issues with them.

We’re anxious about investments, because no matter how carefully we scrimped, saved, planned and invested, we still feel like we weren’t properly prepared for the times we’re living through. And we’re distressed about politics, disturbed by our visions of what happens to the country, Social Security, Medicare and more if the side we’re rooting for comes up short in November

Countless surveys show money being a primary root cause for depression and stress, and that’s in the best of times.

Yet the twin devils of finance — fear and greed — are never more in your face than during troubling times, when it’s hard to decide if the next market gyration is a buying opportunity or the beginning of the next recession.

You can’t keep emotions in check completely these days, especially around your finances if bills are piling up, cash is not coming in and the level of uncertainty is on the rise.