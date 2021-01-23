Your Funds: How you win from losing this week’s big lotteries

Thus you turn your losing tickets into winners by holding them in your hands and saying, “What if ... ?”

Make this a real self-examination of what you would do with a windfall. Start with the big jackpots, but work your way down through smaller amounts, all the way to what you might expect to get in any future economic stimulus checks.

Make a list of the ways you complete the following statement:

If I came into a big sum of money tomorrow, I would ...

Your answers might include quitting your job, paying off credit cards, eliminating other debts, securing college tuition for the kids, paying off the mortgage, securing your retirement, supporting your favorite charities, starting a business or buying a franchise, etc.

Post-pandemic, I’d expect most lists to include travel and dream vacations, and to provide better care for elderly relatives and more.

Build that list until it includes everything you’d believe you could do with the Mega Millions jackpot.

Next, decide what gets cut from the list every time you move the decimal place one spot to the left (turning $865 million to $86.5 million, then down to $8.65 million and so on).