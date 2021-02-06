Your Funds: Investors get lessons, not profits, from GameStop frenzy

Not traded were the 15 shares of my younger kid.

She was busy doing her job in a hospital in North Carolina, and while she heard about the eye candy of GameStop, she missed the treat in her own portfolio. By the time she heard about it, the frenzy was past; she put in a limit order to sell the shares at a point where they would have been worth double what they cost all those years ago, but the stock had already fallen below that level. It’s now roughly back to where it was a week before the frenzy began.

The lesson there was one she could have learned from Ferris Bueller: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

There are other important lessons that typical investors should take from watching the GameStop madness. Here are a few of them:

You can’t see it coming: Any folks who say they forecast how the GameStop short squeeze would play out are lying; the stock had a massive short interest for a year before it drew the attention of the Reddit crowd.

Wild stock market rides are seldom obvious; if they were, the market would act and the action would be more controlled and orderly.