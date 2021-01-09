Your Funds: ‘Keep the change’ - done right - can be a life-changer

Of course, 2020 turned out to be a terrible time to make that change, given the pandemic that curtailed spending and created an aversion to cash.

Still, by year’s end I had amassed $540 in $5 bills, $385 in singles and $77.91 in change, for a total just over $1,000. I never set any savings target — I’m not encouraging spending here, just saving a little from every spend — but it seems like an appropriate result at a time when so many people struggle to amass that much in savings.

It was mostly painless and easy to achieve (though I won’t lie and say it didn’t sting when I used a $20 to pay a $2.88 bill and the $17.12 in change was all ones and fives, meaning the whole thing wound up in the jar).

This year, I’m adding a keep-the-change function to my most-used debit card, an electronic way of doing the same thing that will impact nearly all of my non-cash transactions.

That’s the obvious solution for the many people who have mostly given up on using cash and who don’t want to go back to it just to save a few bucks; find a program that allows you to round up and do it to the nearest $5 or $10 so that every transaction bleeds a little bit into savings.

If that extra savings feels painful, it’s not a sign that you can’t afford to save, it’s a signal that you’re spending too much. The idea here isn’t just changing how you keep the change, it’s changing your life.