Your Funds: Learn the rules before agreeing to buy now, pay later

Standard credit cards and store cards offering deferred interest may be better deals.

Many store charge cards offer deferred interest, and longer payment periods. While they may charge more interest if not paid off by the end of the promotional period, they may be a lower-cost option for a consumer who properly plans to pay the debt off on time.

Meanwhile, fees on pay-later deals may make them more costly than credit cards, especially on small-dollar transactions.

Buyer protections aren’t as good as with your credit card.

If you must return an item or there is a dispute surrounding your purchase, the installment company may not be as good an advocate as the standard card issuer. If you value a buyer-protection plan, make sure you have one in place or work with your card issuers.

Depending on the circumstances, consumer can decide upfront if they want to pay in installments, or they can decide at the time of purchase or even after they pull the trigger (when the purchase can be converted to an installment plan).

Knowing those options — and the terms and conditions — upfront is important.

“These deals are confusing the experts right now, they are so complex and different and changing all the time,” says Rossman. “As a consumer, focus on one or two platforms that you get used to, that you know and understand, that work for you, and use them at those times when buy now, pay later is your best financial option. … Just remember that ‘buy now, pay later’ isn’t always as good as it sounds.”