Your Funds: Looking for an investing edge? Go for boring

No one was calling for a global pandemic, record unemployment, massive economic stimulus — but then stalled negotiations on further actions — interest rates going back to zero, a short but deep bear market and a snap-back recovery toward record-high levels.

Investors have gotten all of that, the full misery toy kit of 2020 — plus those decent expected returns.

It hasn’t felt that way if you watched the market all the time, but despite the massive sell-off in February and March that still has many investors spooked, the Standard & Poor’s 500 is up roughly 6.5% this year, with enough time to get to those high single-digit gains. The index is up nearly 15% over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, investors who made moves that felt right amid the meltdown have mostly had to live with regrets.

A recent survey of 1,000 Americans by MagnifyMoney.com found that more than four in 10 investors sold stock around the start of the pandemic and nearly all of them regret those moves now. Seven of every eight sellers expressed their regrets, with roughly 70% of those investors saying they were feeling “a great deal” of anguish and grief.