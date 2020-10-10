Your Funds: Mailbag: It’s not too late for COVID financial relief

The mailbag is full of notes from people with all-too-common financial dilemmas these days.

I’ll try to help some of the letter writers in the hope that the answers help you too.

Question from David H. in Short Pump: When I lost my job early in the pandemic, there seemed to be a lot of help out there from banks and credit card companies for people who were unemployed. But we didn’t need help then, because my wife was working for [a major airline].

She was part of the layoffs they just announced. I’m making money working on some projects, but it’s not enough. I don’t want to fall behind on the mortgage and the bills, but what can I say to my lenders now, so far into the pandemic, that they will help me, and why would they help me anyway if we have almost no income and don’t know when that will change?

Answer: Don’t worry about optics; push on.

Mortgage forbearance on federally backed mortgages was part of the CARES Act, the initial coronavirus stimulus package, and you should be able to pause mortgage payments for up to 12 months, in 180-day chunks, by contacting the lender about a virus hardship.