Your Funds: Market action raises questions; here are answers

The dress is so fashion-forward that it has been featured in teen magazines, making it hot now but leading you to believe that it’s about to go out of style; you think it will be old news by the time the prom rolls around in May.

You persuade the girl to give you the dress until she needs it (so she doesn’t have to tell her parents what she spent); you promise to get it back to her before the prom.

Then you go out and sell that girl’s dress to another stylish, trendy young lady for $500; now you have cash, but you still must live up to your promise to return the dress or you’ll be ruined socially.

Now, say you’re right about your fashion trends, and the style is fading. The dress is “so yesterday” on message boards, and starts being marked down in stores. By April, retailers are moving it to the clearance rack and selling it for $150.

You buy one at that price and give it to your friend. She has the dress, you have $350, your profit from selling the dress at a high price and correctly betting that it would decline in value in the future.

If, instead, the stylish, trendy girl is right and the dress remains the hot look and becomes even harder to find, it could cost you $750 or more to buy back; that’s how you could lose money on the deal.

If prom dresses aren’t the right example, adjust it to baseball cards, video games, smartphones or anything kids value; the idea is that short-selling is a way to invest when you think the price of something will be going down.