Your Funds: Money maturity – and generosity – can make the holidays brighter

Kinder notes that for people who can’t afford to be charitable with their money right now, they can give of their time, if they can do it in a safe way. The Fidelity Charitable study showed that of the people who continue to volunteer, a majority have turned to remote or virtual opportunities.

For those who can look at their portfolio and their finances and see that they have been blessed this year — but who have also saved money because they’re not traveling, commuting, buying new work clothes, etc. — this is a holiday season when it is particularly important to be generous and mature about money, to recognize that it’s a thin line that separates the haves and have-nots.

Says Kinder: “There are many people in this country who are working and their investments have recovered and it’s hard for them to relate to this terrible economy and the terrible situation nationally because they’re not feeling it, they’re mostly removed from it.

“But this is a really tough time, and those of us who are successful must find ways to give back, to help,” he added. “Otherwise, we will get through the pandemic and get out and our restaurants and theaters and many cultural things will be gone, and what will be left is financial and social ruin that we can’t reverse.”