Your Funds: More on giving stock as a gift for the holidays

Last week, in describing gifts of stock as “the ultimate 2020 holiday gift,” I acted as if shares are a kind of one-size-fits-all item.

Yes, you pick individual companies, but that’s not much different from selecting the color on a more conventional gift.

But the questions I got prove that giving stocks for the holidays isn’t so cut and dried. Here are answers to questions on stock gifting and children-and-money questions sent in by readers.

Question from Margaret in Daytona Beach, Fla.: “How do I know what stocks to buy?”

Answer: If they’re old enough, talk to the children and get an idea of what they’re into. Otherwise, buy things they will understand as they grow.

My kids’ first stock purchases — when they were babies — involved names like Coca-Cola, Disney and McDonald’s. But when they were playing nonstop with American Girl dolls, they got shares in Mattel. As teenagers, we’d discuss options, and they chose Microsoft or Intel because they saw those companies being involved in moving life fully online.

If the grandkids love video games, or wouldn’t be caught dead without their iPhone, Activision Blizzard or Electronic Arts or Apple could be appropriate options.