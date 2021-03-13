Your Funds: Re-live the market’s worst days from 2020 before they come back

Most people can remember exactly where they were when the stock market suffered its biggest one-day point decline ever.

That’s not because the day was particularly memorable but more because it happened about a year ago, on March 16, 2020, early in the coronavirus pandemic when almost everyone had shut things down .

Were it not for that odd quirk of timing that had everyone in quarantine, that day spent helplessly watching the market crater down would barely trigger a flicker of memory.

Now, the anniversary should stand as a warning: What investors never started doing to their portfolio before those frantic days — and what they haven’t finished since then because the market rebounded so quickly — needs to get done now.

Six of the seven largest one-day point losses in U.S. stock market history occurred from between Feb. 27 and March 18 last year (the seventh was in June 2020), and it’s only because the seven largest daily point gains all happened between March 2 and April 6 that the stress and worry of those times have been so easily forgotten.