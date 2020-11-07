Your Funds: The next four years, and beyond, have troubles ahead

As the votes were tallied past midnight Tuesday, I was struck by how the results would not make much difference for my investments over the next four years, the next decade or the rest of my life.

That’s not because the president can’t do good things or that the election result won’t affect the market and economy. Instead, it’s about what the newly elected president and his immediate successors are facing.

Obviously, the president can’t avoid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether he can solve it, fix it or figure out how to ride it out will be an open question.

But no matter who is president, the next decade is going to see a significant recession, a market crash, the fallout from the recent — and perhaps forthcoming economic stimulus — and much more. And that’s only exacerbated by the lingering economic impact of the coronavirus.

I don’t want to ruin your post-election celebration or to add to your post-vote panic, but you can’t expect much help from a higher power here. The government (and the Federal Reserve) can’t stop the dam from breaking.

How your respond to these highly likely events — or prepare for them — depends on where you are in life.