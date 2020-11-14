Your Funds: The ultimate 2020 holiday gift: Stock, on sale now

The idea was to teach them about investing, buying businesses, the value of compounding, the time value of money and much more.

As they grew, I spent a little more on the typical gifts kids wish for and socked less away in their portfolios. Still, it was a couple of hundred dollars, and then reinvested dividends put to work on their behalf.

By the time they were 10, my kids could talk stocks with me in a rudimentary way. They discussed reasons to buy a stock — Whitney suggested UnderArmour because their products were what all of her lacrosse-playing friends wanted for holiday gifts — and got involved in decisions of whether we added to an existing holding or put something new in the portfolio.

The girls also knew that the money in the brokerage account was theirs, to use on whatever they wanted as an adult; my promise was to make contributions until they turned 21 and took over account management for themselves.

Both children took control of a portfolio worth well over $21,000 on their 21st birthday.

That’s pretty good for just a few hundred dollars set aside each year.