Your Funds: There’s a word to describe 2020, and investors aren’t using it

Just like seemingly everything else in 2020, the market has been a place for extremes.

From Feb. 20 through March 23 this year, the stock market — as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 — lost 33% of its value.

It then gained over 60% from that March low to the start of September.

The market has taken small steps back since then and investors are nervous about how the results of the election, the fallout from politics and more will add to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic to make things more muddled and confused.

But if you look at the stock market over the last 12 months and had to sum it up in a word, the word you’d use is “average.”

That’s right, in a most extraordinary year, the market’s overall performance has been roughly what investors would expect in a “normal year.”

The lesson in those numbers is a reminder that days are long but years are short, and that the standard investor should be much more concerned about the long haul than they are about what’s next.

To see how that can be the moral of the story, we must first understand exactly how and why the craziness of the current situation has produced average results.