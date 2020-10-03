Your Funds: Try a COVID-safe, fun-with-money approach to Halloween

The envelopes always include an explanation of the choices and the odds. I ask the kids not to look until they get home, and to discuss the results with parents, asking what mom or dad might have done.

There are lessons about risk and reward, about choices and the value of money. Bonus: this limits my exposure to candy, which is a personal weakness.

Last year, the kids won $47.50, and I had a few dollars of envelope costs; the total cost seems to be about double what I spent total when all I did was hand out three candies to every child.

I like that the neighborhood kids spend a moment talking to me — that they’re not scared of the house that no longer has little kids playing in the yard or heading to the bus stop — and love our brief money talks.

I have heard children talk about “return on investment,” discuss risks, gambling, the value of money and more. Kids are trying to figure out every angle. It serves them well in my exercise, but also if they go home and offer their parents the chance to buy their extra treats, a cash-for-candy approach that the National Financial Educators Council advocates that initially inspired my adventures.

If the children like it and take notice, it will help them with bigger choices in life.

Mostly, it’s fun, different and can be done safely, Find your own fun and different twist and give it a try this year. It’s a good investment in the kids of your community.