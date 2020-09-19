Your Funds: Want credit-score ‘insurance’? Just pay down your bill

Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst for the site, said during an interview for “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe” that the formula also can be flipped to see roughly how an increase in spending can work against you, meaning that if Darren were to simply tap into $500 of his available credit, he could expect his credit score to fall by about seven points, pushing him to the brink of falling one level down the scale.

Darren’s question might be the strangest I have received over the years about credit scores and reports, but the unusual times we’re living in have been cause for some weird credit advice to feel normal. Here comes some more of that, because Darren noted in his e-mail that he is saving and trying to prepare for the emergency that could be created by job loss.

That’s a common behavior these days, as the August Savings Index from MagnifyMoney.com, another site from the LendingTree family, showed that 39 percent of consumers saved money last month, with people who were laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic saving more than those whose income was not affected.