Your Funds: What went right/wrong for your finances this year?

While there’s no ignoring the impact that the pandemic and its economic fallout had on many households, it would be inaccurate to blame all of those problems on the virus and to absolve consumers of all responsibility.

As the year nears a close with the potential for another stimulus check, I can’t help but think of some people I saw on Twitter who were bragging or debating about the ways they might blow the money. Not everyone needed the stimulus money, of course, so using it frivolously didn’t have consequences for all, but it’s hard to believe the tweeters debating big TVs, replacing/upgrading their home gym — not starting one from scratch — buying pool tables or deciding if they wanted to buy marijuana or splurge on pot brownies could all be having second thoughts about now.

The folks who scrimped and saved with that money — who held it as long as possible or used it cautiously — presumably can breathe a little easier now.

Likewise, investors who panicked in February and March — or who were too nervous to put money to work in the market as fortunes turned by springtime — did themselves no favors.

In evaluating your financial picture entering the new year, considering whether you did right or went wrong in five key personal finance functions.