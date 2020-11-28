Your Funds: Why Dow 30,000 is no reason to celebrate

The S&P also closed in record-high territory on Tuesday, closing at 3,635, not a round number, but also not particularly meaningful when that investor who needs to see the market double in the 2020s needs to see it reach roughly 7,250.

But investors and the media are bound and determined to keep the Dow as the index they talk about, so let’s at least use 30,000 to press the reset button on when a move in the index is actually newsworthy and meaningful in your household.

Round numbers in the index are becoming less meaningful as the Dow climbs higher. When the Dow hit 25,000 in January 2018, every 1,000 points represented just a 4 percent move. The market proved how little that could be when it hit 26,000 just eight sessions later, still in January 2018.

What investors want to see, ultimately, is progress, for both the indexes and their portfolios, which thanks to the workings of mutual funds often track closely with the benchmarks.

If you are 40 years old, planning to retire in 25 years and need your current assets to double and re-double — acknowledging that you will also be adding new savings into your portfolio — you need to see stocks deliver an annualized return of roughly 6 percent, and you ultimately would see the Dow hit 120,000.