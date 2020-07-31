METRO
COBB, Louis Edward, 75, of Henrico.
DANCE, G. Hunter Jr., 64, of Chesterfield.
LANGE, William Edward, 75, of Chesterfield.
LATHAM, Brenda W., 77, of Richmond.
McLemore, Johnnie Sr., 72, of Richmond.
MOORE, Garry Wayne, 54, of Powhatan.
RUSSELL, Corey Lamont, 47, of Richmond.
SALMON, Morgan Pent, 69, of Goochland.
WEBB, Ronald Gene Jr., 62, of Charles City.
WESTON, Joyce Colette, 94, of Richmond.
ZOLLNER, Herbert Peter, 78, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
GLASS, Albert Knabb Tinker, 75, of Dewitt.
ELSEWHERE
WELCH, Albert Monroe Thomas, 88, of Martinsburg, W.Va.
