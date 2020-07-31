METRO

COBB, Louis Edward, 75, of Henrico.

DANCE, G. Hunter Jr., 64, of Chesterfield.

LANGE, William Edward, 75, of Chesterfield.

LATHAM, Brenda W., 77, of Richmond.

McLemore, Johnnie Sr., 72, of Richmond.

MOORE, Garry Wayne, 54, of Powhatan.

RUSSELL, Corey Lamont, 47, of Richmond.

SALMON, Morgan Pent, 69, of Goochland.

WEBB, Ronald Gene Jr., 62, of Charles City.

WESTON, Joyce Colette, 94, of Richmond.

ZOLLNER, Herbert Peter, 78, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

GLASS, Albert Knabb Tinker, 75, of Dewitt.

ELSEWHERE

WELCH, Albert Monroe Thomas, 88, of Martinsburg, W.Va.

