METRO
CASHWELL, James E., 88, of Midlothian.
DAVIS, Maria Anderson, 70, of Glen Allen.
DIGGS, Mary F., of Richmond.
DOUGHERTY, Mary Reilly, 76, of Henrico.
GEER, Lorenza O., 77, of Richmond.
GREENE, Raymond A., 86, of Richmond.
HARPER, Sherry Ann, 75, of Ashland.
HUGHES, John Henry, 84, of Richmond.
HUGHES, Terrell Wayne Sr., 77, of Chesterfield.
JOHNSON, Annie Mae, 78, of Goochland.
LeROSEN, Robert Gene, 74.
MENTZEL, Natalie S., 19, of Glen Allen.
PERKINS, Susan Moss Eberly, 68, of Henrico.
PHILLIPS, Herman L. Jr., 64, of Richmond.
RANDOLPH, Ella B., of Hanover.
TAYLOR, Irvin B. Sr., of Richmond.
THOMAS, Johnnie Lee, 67, of Richmond.
TIMBROOKS, Shane R. Sr., 39, of Chesterfield.
TURNER, J. Edwin, 88, of Hanover.
WATSON, William H. Jr., of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Belinda, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Laura Dunn, 92, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Paulette Elaine, 67, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
FORREST, Frederick Ross, 67, of Deltaville.
McFADDEN, James E. Sr., 76, of Hopewell.
RAY, Molly Martyn, 72, of Arlington.
ELSEWHERE
ALTAFFER, Lawrence Franklin III, 73, of Paris.
