METRO
ALEXANDER, Catherine Robinson, 88, of Richmond.
BEASLEY, Alice Mae, 84, of Richmond.
BRODIE, Shirley Wells, 78, of Henrico.
COOK, George Michael, 76, of Henrico.
GORDON, Vivian C., 92, of Richmond.
HORNBERGER, Ruby Hodges, 91, of Richmond.
HUNT, Johnetta, 70, of Richmond.
LEE, Frances J., 88, of Richmond.
McCORMICK, Marvin Carlyle, 75, of Chesterfield.
PARKER, Ethel Jackson, 98, of Henrico.
SATKO, Cheryl Ann Stallsworth, 69, of Chesterfield.
SEAY, Norman, 72, of Henrico.
SHELEK, Kristin Lynn, 47, of Moseley.
TAYLOR, Irving B. Sr., of Richmond.
THOMPSON, Gerald Jr., 61, of Sandston.
WATERS, Fred Roland, 76, of Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
ATKINSON, Glenice Jean, 80, of Hopewell.
ELLIOTT, George Butler, 85, of Tappahannock.
HUDSON, Robert P. Jr., 83, of Newport News.
ELSEWHERE
SELF, William Joseph, 79, of Indian Land, S.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.