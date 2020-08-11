METRO

ALEXANDER, Catherine Robinson, 88, of Richmond.

BEASLEY, Alice Mae, 84, of Richmond.

BRODIE, Shirley Wells, 78, of Henrico.

COOK, George Michael, 76, of Henrico.

GORDON, Vivian C., 92, of Richmond.

HORNBERGER, Ruby Hodges, 91, of Richmond.

HUNT, Johnetta, 70, of Richmond.

LEE, Frances J., 88, of Richmond.

McCORMICK, Marvin Carlyle, 75, of Chesterfield.

PARKER, Ethel Jackson, 98, of Henrico.

SATKO, Cheryl Ann Stallsworth, 69, of Chesterfield.

SEAY, Norman, 72, of Henrico.

SHELEK, Kristin Lynn, 47, of Moseley.

TAYLOR, Irving B. Sr., of Richmond.

THOMPSON, Gerald Jr., 61, of Sandston.

WATERS, Fred Roland, 76, of Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

ATKINSON, Glenice Jean, 80, of Hopewell.

ELLIOTT, George Butler, 85, of Tappahannock.

HUDSON, Robert P. Jr., 83, of Newport News.

ELSEWHERE

SELF, William Joseph, 79, of Indian Land, S.C.

