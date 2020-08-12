METRO
ANDERSON, Clarence Melvin, 92, of Short Pump.
ARNOLD, Charles E. III, 78, of Richmond.
BOONE, Tracy Lynn, 57, of Quinton.
DAVIS, Ada Ellis, 99, of Sandston.
GEER, Lorenza O., 77, of Richmond.
GOODWIN, Frazell M. Sr., 59, of Richmond.
HARRIS, Catherine Henley, 82, of Hanover.
HORN, Margaret Cleta, 57, of Henrico.
JOHNSON, George Jr., 74, of Richmond.
JOHNSON, Annie Mae V., 78, of Goochland.
JONES, Wille C., 87, of Henrico.
KRASH, Esomor, 88, of Richmond.
LEWIS, William, 79, of Richmond.
MAHMOOD, Katherine M., 80, of Henrico.
McCANTS, Donald, 54, of Richmond.
MILES, Charles E. Sr., of Henrico.
OTEY, John Edward, 83, of New Kent.
PIKE, Elizabeth L., 79, of Powhatan.
RIVERS, Lena Simmons, 89, of Matoaca.
STEVENS, Christopher Keith Jr., 41, of Henrico.
TAYLOR, Irving B. Sr., 86, of Richmond.
WATSON, William Henry Jr., 85, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
ADAMS, Joseph L., 82, of Aylett.
BLAIR, James Anderson Jr., 75, of Dewitt.
EPPS, Judith Hutchinson, 77, of Irvington.
FOWLKES, Shirley, 88, of Burkeville.
JONES, Curtis Wayne, 72, of South Hill.
MOORE, Curtis, 75, of Skipwith.
POOLE, Ruby Hughes, 88, of Lynchburg.
SNEAD, Sidney Braxton, 55, of Nathalie.
STUART, Carol Lowery, 89, of Fishersville.
