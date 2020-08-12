METRO

ANDERSON, Clarence Melvin, 92, of Short Pump.

ARNOLD, Charles E. III, 78, of Richmond.

BOONE, Tracy Lynn, 57, of Quinton.

DAVIS, Ada Ellis, 99, of Sandston.

GEER, Lorenza O., 77, of Richmond.

GOODWIN, Frazell M. Sr., 59, of Richmond.

HARRIS, Catherine Henley, 82, of Hanover.

HORN, Margaret Cleta, 57, of Henrico.

JOHNSON, George Jr., 74, of Richmond.

JOHNSON, Annie Mae V., 78, of Goochland.

JONES, Wille C., 87, of Henrico.

KRASH, Esomor, 88, of Richmond.

LEWIS, William, 79, of Richmond.

MAHMOOD, Katherine M., 80, of Henrico.

McCANTS, Donald, 54, of Richmond.

MILES, Charles E. Sr., of Henrico.

OTEY, John Edward, 83, of New Kent.

PIKE, Elizabeth L., 79, of Powhatan.

RIVERS, Lena Simmons, 89, of Matoaca.

STEVENS, Christopher Keith Jr., 41, of Henrico.

TAYLOR, Irving B. Sr., 86, of Richmond.

WATSON, William Henry Jr., 85, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

ADAMS, Joseph L., 82, of Aylett.

BLAIR, James Anderson Jr., 75, of Dewitt.

EPPS, Judith Hutchinson, 77, of Irvington.

FOWLKES, Shirley, 88, of Burkeville.

JONES, Curtis Wayne, 72, of South Hill.

MOORE, Curtis, 75, of Skipwith.

POOLE, Ruby Hughes, 88, of Lynchburg.

SNEAD, Sidney Braxton, 55, of Nathalie.

STUART, Carol Lowery, 89, of Fishersville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email