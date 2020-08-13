You have permission to edit this article.
Obituary list for August 14, 2020
Obituary list for August 14, 2020

METRO

BEIRNE, Edward Bliley Jr., 80, of Richmond.

BOURNE, Boyd G. Jr., 62, of Bumpass.

CARTER, Barbara Ann, 65, of Henrico.

DAVIS, Ada Ellis, 99, of Sandston.

ELDRIDGE, Mildred B., 83, of Richmond.

GRAY, Terry Lee, 67, of Doswell.

HORN, Margaret Cleta, 57, of Henrico.

JACKSON, Diane King, 58, of Chesterfield.

MASON, Bernice Virginia Jones, 93, of Richmond.

PALMORE, Donald Nelson Sr., 75, of Hanover.

ROPER, Carl Arvid, 76, of Chesterfield.

SMITH, Melody, 67, of Henrico.

STARNES, Alyce Walker, 86, of Richmond.

TAYLOR, Phyllis A., 74, of Highland Springs.

TURNER, Dorothy, 82, of Richmond.

WHITLOW, Anita E., 59, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, Belinda Holloway, 68, of North Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

BROOKS, Lottie Elbourn, 81, of Laneview.

CONNER, Sandy Wilson, 89, of Victoria.

EGGLESTON, Sarah, 83, of Meherrin.

GLASS, Nancy Rebecca Ann, 73, of Saxe.

GULLIVAN, Lavinia Agnetta, 94, of Bracey.

MAST, Emma Marie, 77, of Amelia.

NEWMAN, Carole Ann Brumfield, 74, of Union Level.

ROBINSON, Bryce, 70, of Gum Spring.

ELSEWHERE

ARMENTROUT, Gary Lowe, 76, of Hutchinson Island, Fla.

SUGERMAN, Harvey Jay, 82, of Lee County, Fla.

