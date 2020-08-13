Obituary list for August 14, 2020

METRO
BEIRNE, Edward Bliley Jr., 80, of Richmond.
BOURNE, Boyd G. Jr., 62, of Bumpass.
CARTER, Barbara Ann, 65, of Henrico.
DAVIS, Ada Ellis, 99, of Sandston.
ELDRIDGE, Mildred B., 83, of Richmond.
GRAY, Terry Lee, 67, of Doswell.
HORN, Margaret Cleta, 57, of Henrico.
JACKSON, Diane King, 58, of Chesterfield.
MASON, Bernice Virginia Jones, 93, of Richmond.
PALMORE, Donald Nelson Sr., 75, of Hanover.
ROPER, Carl Arvid, 76, of Chesterfield.
SMITH, Melody, 67, of Henrico.
STARNES, Alyce Walker, 86, of Richmond.
TAYLOR, Phyllis A., 74, of Highland Springs.
TURNER, Dorothy, 82, of Richmond.
WHITLOW, Anita E., 59, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Belinda Holloway, 68, of North Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
BROOKS, Lottie Elbourn, 81, of Laneview.
CONNER, Sandy Wilson, 89, of Victoria.
EGGLESTON, Sarah, 83, of Meherrin.
GLASS, Nancy Rebecca Ann, 73, of Saxe.
GULLIVAN, Lavinia Agnetta, 94, of Bracey.
MAST, Emma Marie, 77, of Amelia.
NEWMAN, Carole Ann Brumfield, 74, of Union Level.
ROBINSON, Bryce, 70, of Gum Spring.
ELSEWHERE
ARMENTROUT, Gary Lowe, 76, of Hutchinson Island, Fla.
SUGERMAN, Harvey Jay, 82, of Lee County, Fla.
