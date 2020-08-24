Obituary list for August 25, 2020

METRO
ALLEN, Alice Gertrude, 97, of Crozier.
BANKS, Laforest N., 75, of Richmond.
BRANHAM, John, 88, of Goochland.
BROWN, Earlene, 76, of North Chesterfield.
ELLIS, William Darnell Sr., 45, of Goochland.
GILL, Mary Ann Horner, 90, of Chesterfield.
HANKINS, Melinda Renee, 53, of North Chesterfield.
JOHNSON, Garland Belton Sr., 88, of Richmond.
LACKS, Myrtle C. Logan, 90, of Henrico.
LEICHNETZ, George Robert, 77, of Midlothian.
MASON, Patricia Griffin, 58, of Chesterfield.
McDONALD, John David, 87, of Chesterfield.
PINCHEFSKY, Anne Baughan, 87, of Richmond.
REYNOLDS, Victoria S., 84, of Highland Springs.
ROZIER, Joseph Donald, 81, of Richmond.
SMITH, John Henry Jr., 94, of Richmond.
TATUM, Gene G., 92, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
COLTRANE, Gary Lee, 78, of South Hill.
FARMER, James E. Sr., 74, of Vernon Hill.
HALL, Linda Bourne, 70, of Louisa.
HASTY, John William, 86, of Gloucester.
JOHNSON, Donald Troy, 49, of Indian Neck.
KOONCE, Elizabeth White, 80, of Blackstone.
PURYEAR, Iva Lou, 90, of Baskerville.
ROBBINS, Dorothy Simmons, 82, of Clarksville.
WATKINS, William T., 85, of Disputanta.
WILLIAMS, Rebecca Carolyn, 77, of Crewe.
ELSEWHERE
RICE, Bob, 73, of Londonderry, N.H.
