Obituary list for August 26, 2020
METRO

ASHTIANI-O’CONNELL, Leigh, 61, of Richmond.

BRANHAM, John A., 88, of Goochland.

COLES, Connie C. Jr., 86, of Rockville.

CONYERS, Charles L., 92, of Richmond.

COOPER, Arthur Junis, 83, of Henrico.

DODL, June Marie, 88, of Richmond.

DOSWELL, John William, 93, of Richmond.

GARDNER, Lewis Jackson, 85, of Hanover.

HANDLEY, Leah Yvonne, 59, of Barhamsville.

HANSOM, Barbara Ann, 90, of Richmond.

HARPER, Albert, 72, of Richmond.

HIGHTOWER, Helen Carson, 62, of Chesterfield.

JOHNSON, Barbara E., 88, of Henrico.

LACKS, Myrtle C. Logan, 90, of Henrico.

MOORE, Barbara Nadine Hill, 74, of Richmond.

PERRINE, William Calvert, 82, of Richmond.

PITTMAN, Emma R., 79, of Henrico.

POWELL, Arnell R. Jr., 70, of Richmond.

ROANE, Lillie W., of Richmond.

TURNER, Jean Mabry, 81, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

BRITT, John Bryant Jr., 49, of West Point.

LAWRENCE, Robert Sr., 82, of Colonial Heights.

OWEN, Paul Anthony, 50, of Skipwith.

SHELTON, James Roosevelt, 83, of Bumpass.

SINGLETON, Kolby Dale, 18, of Halifax.

STARKE, Virginia, 83, of La Crosse.

ELSEWHERE

COOLEY, Samuel, 90, of Baltimore.

FORD, William Henry, 65, of the District of Columbia.

LaNIER, Erlean Pritchard, 92, of Weeksville, N.C.

WARD, Katrina E., 80, of White Plains, Md.

