Obituary list for August 26, 2020

METRO
ASHTIANI-O’CONNELL, Leigh, 61, of Richmond.
BRANHAM, John A., 88, of Goochland.
COLES, Connie C. Jr., 86, of Rockville.
CONYERS, Charles L., 92, of Richmond.
COOPER, Arthur Junis, 83, of Henrico.
DODL, June Marie, 88, of Richmond.
DOSWELL, John William, 93, of Richmond.
GARDNER, Lewis Jackson, 85, of Hanover.
HANDLEY, Leah Yvonne, 59, of Barhamsville.
HANSOM, Barbara Ann, 90, of Richmond.
HARPER, Albert, 72, of Richmond.
HIGHTOWER, Helen Carson, 62, of Chesterfield.
JOHNSON, Barbara E., 88, of Henrico.
LACKS, Myrtle C. Logan, 90, of Henrico.
MOORE, Barbara Nadine Hill, 74, of Richmond.
PERRINE, William Calvert, 82, of Richmond.
PITTMAN, Emma R., 79, of Henrico.
POWELL, Arnell R. Jr., 70, of Richmond.
ROANE, Lillie W., of Richmond.
TURNER, Jean Mabry, 81, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BRITT, John Bryant Jr., 49, of West Point.
LAWRENCE, Robert Sr., 82, of Colonial Heights.
OWEN, Paul Anthony, 50, of Skipwith.
SHELTON, James Roosevelt, 83, of Bumpass.
SINGLETON, Kolby Dale, 18, of Halifax.
STARKE, Virginia, 83, of La Crosse.
ELSEWHERE
COOLEY, Samuel, 90, of Baltimore.
FORD, William Henry, 65, of the District of Columbia.
LaNIER, Erlean Pritchard, 92, of Weeksville, N.C.
WARD, Katrina E., 80, of White Plains, Md.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.