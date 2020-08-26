 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Obituary list for August 27, 2020
0 comments

Obituary list for August 27, 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

METRO

BANKS, Laforest N., 75, of Richmond.

BARHAM, John V., 61, of Richmond.

BAYARD, Linda Alease Delanley, 68, of Henrico.

BRIGHT, Gene G., 78, of Powhatan.

BROWN, Earlene, 75, of Richmond.

BYRD, Tyrone, 54, of Richmond.

CANADAY, Glenda Lynette, 60, of Charles City.

COOPER, Arthur Junis, 83, of Henrico.

GREEN, Mildred, 92, of Richmond.

HANSOM, Barbara Ann, 90, of Richmond.

HARRIS, William E., 86, of Richmond.

HILL, Rose M., 71, of Henrico.

JONES, Zenobia D., 56, of Richmond.

MOORE, Barbara Nadine Hill, 74, of Richmond.

RIPLEY, Trudy Addison, 87, of Richmond.

ROBINSON, Rosa Lee, 77, of Henrico.

SWIFT, James Wesley, 74, of Beaverdam.

VARLEY, Mary Anne, 70, of Chesterfield.

WADE, Betty Lee Taylor, 87, of Hanover.

VIRGINIA

ADAMS, Robert Edward, 71, of Danville.

ELSEWHERE

WOODWARD, Patricia Koch, 68, of Hickory, N.C.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News