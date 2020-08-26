Obituary list for August 27, 2020

METRO
BANKS, Laforest N., 75, of Richmond.
BARHAM, John V., 61, of Richmond.
BAYARD, Linda Alease Delanley, 68, of Henrico.
BRIGHT, Gene G., 78, of Powhatan.
BROWN, Earlene, 75, of Richmond.
BYRD, Tyrone, 54, of Richmond.
CANADAY, Glenda Lynette, 60, of Charles City.
COOPER, Arthur Junis, 83, of Henrico.
GREEN, Mildred, 92, of Richmond.
HANSOM, Barbara Ann, 90, of Richmond.
HARRIS, William E., 86, of Richmond.
HILL, Rose M., 71, of Henrico.
JONES, Zenobia D., 56, of Richmond.
MOORE, Barbara Nadine Hill, 74, of Richmond.
RIPLEY, Trudy Addison, 87, of Richmond.
ROBINSON, Rosa Lee, 77, of Henrico.
SWIFT, James Wesley, 74, of Beaverdam.
VARLEY, Mary Anne, 70, of Chesterfield.
WADE, Betty Lee Taylor, 87, of Hanover.
VIRGINIA
ADAMS, Robert Edward, 71, of Danville.
ELSEWHERE
WOODWARD, Patricia Koch, 68, of Hickory, N.C.
