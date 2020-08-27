Obituary list for August 28, 2020

METRO
COMER, Lucretia Hulce, 59, of Chesterfield.
FRANK, Phillip Austin Jr., 73, of Henrico.
GLENN, Travis, 55, of Richmond.
GROSZ, Willie Moore, 83, of Chesterfield.
HAGER, John Henry, 83, of Richmond.
HICKS, Julius, 67, of Henrico.
HILL, Rose M., 71, of Henrico.
LALL, Myra, 83, of Richmond.
LARDIZABAL, Teresita Orena, 82, of Manakin-Sabot.
PAUL, James William, 73, of Midlothian.
PITTMAN, Emma R., 79, of Henrico.
RIPLEY, Trudy Addison, 87, of Richmond.
ROANE, Lillie W., 91, of Richmond.
SPICER, Walter Gravatt, 74, of Mechanicsville.
STONE, Matthew Ashby, 21, of Ashland.
VIRGINIA
EUBANK, Jeanette A., 94, of West Point.
HITE, Leonard Jackson, 81, of Clarksville.
WILLIAMS, Donn Reno, 62, of Meherrin.
ELSEWHERE
FORD, William, 65, of Washington.
PAYNE, Lucille Rozela Johnson, 100, of Seattle.
