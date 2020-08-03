Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **TROPICAL CYCLONE ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE LOCAL AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 370 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 250 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA - 33.8N 78.5W - STORM INTENSITY 85 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 22 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE ISAIAS IS MOVING OFF TO THE NORTH NORTHEAST THIS EVENING AND SHOULD MAKE LANDFALL OVER SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT. THE STORM WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTHWARD AND WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA ON TUESDAY AND ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY. ON THE CURRENT FORECAST TRACK, EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA LATER TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 50 TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND. LOCALIZED MINOR TO MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A RISK OF TORNADOES LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 70 KNOTS. IN ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS BY TUESDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES. - SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA BEACH, AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SEVERE STORM SURGE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE INUNDATION OF NUMEROUS ROADS AND BUILDINGS, RESULTING IN A THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY. FLOODING WILL LIKELY EXTEND INLAND FROM THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE FLOODING HOMES, BUSINESSES AND ISOLATING SOME NEIGHBORHOODS. LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL DAMAGE NEAR THE SHORELINE. - NUMEROUS ROADS FLOODED OR WASHED OUT. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING SOME DUNES. - SEVERE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS EXPECTED. SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED MARINAS AND DOCKS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS PART OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAINFALL - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED. - FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN AFFECTED AREAS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO SAFE SHELTER, LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. MANY ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL BE CLOSED ONCE STRONG WINDS ARRIVE. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST BEFORE DEPARTING AND DRIVE WITH CAUTION. IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR HAVE PETS. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. STORM SURGE IS THE LEADING KILLER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE AREA AWAY FROM THE SURGE ZONE. EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT IN A SURGE-PRONE AREA, YOU COULD FIND YOURSELF CUTOFF BY FLOOD WATERS DURING AND AFTER THE STORM. HEED EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.