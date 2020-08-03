METRO

AMPEY, Bettie Smith, 83, of Richmond.

AYERS, Cameron Wesley, 41, of Richmond.

BOTTOMS, Evelyn, 87, of Goochland.

CALHOUN, Jonothan K. Sr., 63, of Richmond.

DEAVER, Betty Jo Bohannon Garnett, 83, of Chesterfield.

GORDON, Mildred Price, 96, of Richmond.

GRAY, Frank Bradley, 84, of Richmond.

HARRIS, Helyn E., 86, of Richmond.

HART, Hilton L., 86, of Richmond.

HEROLD, Patricia Healy, 77, of Henrico.

KILGORE, Louise Kennedy Smith, 92, of Henrico.

LONG, Lester Sr., 93, of North Chesterfield.

MADISON, William Lacy Jr., 84, of New Kent.

MOSBY, Emily Payne, 88, of Chesterfield.

NARKUM, Elfriede Anna, 87, of Henrico.

PRESSLEY, Earl H., 84, of Richmond.

SIZEMORE, Princeton Allen, 68, of Richmond.

WHITE, Katie Elizabeth, 87, of Richmond.

WOODS, Clarence Jr., 81, of Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

FORBUSH, Erma Lou, 94, of Halifax.

GOODMAN, Herbert H., 87, of Cumberland.

PENICK, John Thomas Sr., 81, of Chase City.

ROBERTS, George Michael, 65, of Clifton Forge.

TAYLOR, Perrin Ridout, 89, of Bracey.

ELSEWHERE

WHITLEY, Douglas Phillip, 43, of Charlotte, N.C.

