METRO
ALLEN, Vernon Howard Jr., 75, of Hanover.
BEAN, Frances H., 88, of Richmond.
COX, Preston Carter Jr., of Goochland.
KING, Jerome Delaware Sr., 64, of Glen Allen.
MONTAGUE, Jerome, 36, of Richmond.
REESE, Zelma R., 81, of North Chesterfield.
SPENCER, Patricia Russell, 81, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BURKETT, Dolphus, 69, of Gum Spring.
CASHION, Gertrude Jean, 81, of Dinwiddie.
COFER, Wesley Randolph III, 76, of Bracey.
PARKER, Neva Brankley, 92, of Newport News.
SNEAD, Thomas Gordon Sr., 93, of Scottsburg.
TUCK, Alvin, 84, of Kenbridge.
VARNER, Bobby Joe, 85, of Amelia.
ELSEWHERE
WHITNEY, Irene Pearl, 95, of Charlotte, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.