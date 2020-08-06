METRO
ANDERSON, Clarence Melvin, 92, of Richmond.
COX, Preston, 77, of Goochland.
FLEMING, Mechell, 64, of Richmond.
GARRIS, Lincoln Andrew Sr., 69, of Richmond.
GREENE, Raymond A., 86, of Richmond.
HART, Hilton L., 86, of Richmond.
JONES, Gladys Lucille, 76, of Ashland.
JONES, Willie C., 87, of Henrico.
MARTIN, Sara Marie, 92, of Richmond.
PEARSON, Robert W., 92, of North Chesterfield.
PEMBERTON, Denis Alan, 61, of Bon Air.
ROBINSON, Robert A., 60, of Richmond.
SOUTHARD, Aubrey, 84, of Mechanicsville.
THOMAS, Johnnie Lee, 67, of Richmond.
WEISS, Brian Ernest, 44, of Glen Allen.
VIRGINIA
COLEMAN, Sarah G., 97, of Blackstone.
EVANS, Brenda Francis, 61, of Meherrin.
JARVIS, Christopher Broughton, 35, of Disputanta.
