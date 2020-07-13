METRO
ARRINGTON, Stella Mae, 95, of Richmond.
BELL, Queen, 77, of Richmond.
CABRAL, Katherine Kay, 66, of Richmond.
COLEMAN-ANDERSON, Margaret Rose, 84, of Chesterfield.
FORBES-WALKER, Christy, 50, of Richmond.
FOWLER, Lenora Perkins, 94, of Chester.
HILL, Gale E., 64, of Richmond.
PARKER, Anthony, 47, of Richmond.
PENN, Alan, 69, of Mechanicsville.
RAMEY, Jennifer Malone Simpson, 52, of Richmond.
SCOTT, Rodney M., 62, of Richmond.
SPRUILL, Rita Yvonne, 49, of Richmond.
TELLIARD, Joanne, 79, of Richmond.
WALEK, John Paul Jr., 83, of Chesterfield.
WHITE, Dorothy E., 96, of Henrico.
WINSTON, Mario, 66, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BROOKS, Susan Richter, 63, of Sugar Grove.
PERKINS, Daniel Webster Jr., 46, of Halifax.
UNDERHILL, Patsy Crox, 95, of Dunnsville.
