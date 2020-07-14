METRO
BASS, Carrie Lee, 81, of Hanover.
COTMAN, Warren Charlie, 50, of Sandston.
COX, Loftin Jr., 69, of Hanover.
DAVIS, Nakia J., 45, of Richmond.
FULLER, William Curtis Sr., 80, of Richmond.
GUTSHALL, Reba Colaw, 90, of Richmond.
HARDY, Erwin L., 63, of Richmond.
HARRELL, Elwood Wade, 77, of Providence Forge.
HARRIS, Bernice, 74, of Midlothian.
KRAUSE, Nancy Anne, 81, of Henrico.
NICHOLS, Walter Leroy, 82, of Richmond.
STONE, Robert Paul, 37, of North Chesterfield.
TALIAFERRO, Benjamin Sr., 91, of Ashland.
URBINE, Evelyn L., 89, of Powhatan.
VOLLEY, Ronald, 69, of Richmond.
WASHINGTON, Robert L., 65, of Richmond.
WILLIS, Wilma B., 97, of Henrico.
YOUNG, Jimmie, 72, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
CHAWLK, Catherine E., 69, of Prince George.
HEISKILL, Mable Lucille, 59, of King William.
OLIVER, Victoria, 77, of Boydton.
OTT, Michael Francis Jr., 55, of Virginia Beach.
OWEN, Ruth Davis, 57, of Virgilina.
PERKINS, Thomas Jr., 81, of South Boston.
STOKES, Jasper, 77, of Wylliesburg.
TRUMP, John Fulton, 83, of Crewe.
WRIGHT, Helen Cody, 100, of Amelia.
