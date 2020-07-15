METRO
BROWN, Cheaz A., 36, of Richmond.
CARRINGTON, Lydia Q., 90, of Richmond.
COLEMAN-ANDERSON, Margaret Rose Elizabeth, 84, of Richmond.
COX, Loftin Jr., 69, of Hanover.
DUNAWAY, Otho Paul Jr., 80, of Richmond.
EADES, Joyce B., 84, of Henrico.
HARRIS, Bernice Beard, 74, of Midlothian.
HARRIS, Lucy R., 65, of Glen Allen.
HERTZLER, Ray W., 80, of Powhatan.
JONES, Bernard A., 74, of New Kent.
JONES, Vance K., 63, of Charles City.
LEWIS, Sherman Jr., 68, of Richmond.
MATTHEWS, Sterling, of Richmond.
PIERCE, Linda C., of Henrico.
PREDDY, Willis Alvin, 90, of Henrico.
SHIVELY, Anne Margaret Mengisen, 98, of Richmond.
TALIAFERRO, Alice D., 92, of Richmond.
TOMPKINS, Phillip Daniel, 66, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Laura Dunn, 92, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, W. Vernon, 86, of North Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
ELLIS, Mary Bradshaw, 89, of Prince George.
JOHNSON, Jean Goodrich, of Waverly.
PETERS, Gladys Traylor, 89, of Colonial Heights.
ELSEWHERE
McFADDEN, James Wilbur, 85, of North Charleston, S.C.
