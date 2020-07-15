METRO

BROWN, Cheaz A., 36, of Richmond.

CARRINGTON, Lydia Q., 90, of Richmond.

COLEMAN-ANDERSON, Margaret Rose Elizabeth, 84, of Richmond.

COX, Loftin Jr., 69, of Hanover.

DUNAWAY, Otho Paul Jr., 80, of Richmond.

EADES, Joyce B., 84, of Henrico.

HARRIS, Bernice Beard, 74, of Midlothian.

HARRIS, Lucy R., 65, of Glen Allen.

HERTZLER, Ray W., 80, of Powhatan.

JONES, Bernard A., 74, of New Kent.

JONES, Vance K., 63, of Charles City.

LEWIS, Sherman Jr., 68, of Richmond.

MATTHEWS, Sterling, of Richmond.

PIERCE, Linda C., of Henrico.

PREDDY, Willis Alvin, 90, of Henrico.

SHIVELY, Anne Margaret Mengisen, 98, of Richmond.

TALIAFERRO, Alice D., 92, of Richmond.

TOMPKINS, Phillip Daniel, 66, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, Laura Dunn, 92, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, W. Vernon, 86, of North Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

ELLIS, Mary Bradshaw, 89, of Prince George.

JOHNSON, Jean Goodrich, of Waverly.

PETERS, Gladys Traylor, 89, of Colonial Heights.

ELSEWHERE

McFADDEN, James Wilbur, 85, of North Charleston, S.C.

