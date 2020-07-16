METRO
CATES, Clarence Lee Jr., 70, of Chesterfield.
CRAWLEY, Jermaine Lamont, 40, of Richmond.
DANIEL, John Marshall, 95, of Richmond.
GREEN, Brian Agee, 59, of Powhatan.
GRIFFIN, Herbert Wilson, 99, of Richmond.
HAIR, Joshua Matthew, 27, of Chesterfield.
HILL, Oliver W., 70, of Richmond.
JAMERSON, Jeff Irving, 90, of Powhatan.
KELLEY, Thomas F. III, 81, of Richmond.
KRAUSE, Nancy Anne, 81, of Henrico.
MILLER, Gil, of Manakin-Sabot.
MULLINS, Louise Dudley, 91, of Richmond.
PRESTON, Elizabeth A., 75, of Chester.
RATCLIFF, Roxanna Clark, of Richmond.
ROOTS, Inez L., 71, of Richmond.
SALVATORE, Richard C. II, 33, of New Kent.
SHIVELY, Anne Margaret Mengisen, 98, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
CAGE, Joann, 72, of South Hill.
JENKINS, Stephen T., 42, of Petersburg.
SMITH, Merritt Guthrie, 76, of Petersburg.
ELSEWHERE
DAVIS, William Ronald, 80, of Clinton, S.C.
HILT, Gregory Allen, 67, of Mercersburg, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.