METRO

CATES, Clarence Lee Jr., 70, of Chesterfield.

CRAWLEY, Jermaine Lamont, 40, of Richmond.

DANIEL, John Marshall, 95, of Richmond.

GREEN, Brian Agee, 59, of Powhatan.

GRIFFIN, Herbert Wilson, 99, of Richmond.

HAIR, Joshua Matthew, 27, of Chesterfield.

HILL, Oliver W., 70, of Richmond.

JAMERSON, Jeff Irving, 90, of Powhatan.

KELLEY, Thomas F. III, 81, of Richmond.

KRAUSE, Nancy Anne, 81, of Henrico.

MILLER, Gil, of Manakin-Sabot.

MULLINS, Louise Dudley, 91, of Richmond.

PRESTON, Elizabeth A., 75, of Chester.

RATCLIFF, Roxanna Clark, of Richmond.

ROOTS, Inez L., 71, of Richmond.

SALVATORE, Richard C. II, 33, of New Kent.

SHIVELY, Anne Margaret Mengisen, 98, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

CAGE, Joann, 72, of South Hill.

JENKINS, Stephen T., 42, of Petersburg.

SMITH, Merritt Guthrie, 76, of Petersburg.

ELSEWHERE

DAVIS, William Ronald, 80, of Clinton, S.C.

HILT, Gregory Allen, 67, of Mercersburg, Pa.

