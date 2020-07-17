METRO
ARRINGTON, Stella Mae, 95, of Richmond.
ENNIS, Gayle Burgess, 74, of Richmond.
GRIFFIN, Herbert Wilson, 99, of Richmond.
MARION, Thelma Arnell, 87, of Richmond.
MOORE, Donald Martin Jr., 54, of Chesterfield.
NEWELL, Bernice B., 86, of Highland Springs.
RATLIFF, Roxanna, of Richmond.
REED, Benny, 78, of Midlothian.
TUCKER, Hilda Rose Jones, 86, of Richmond.
VITEK, Frances, 85, of Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.