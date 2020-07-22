METRO
BATES, Eugenia, 84, of Crozier.
BELL, Tyrone M., 64, of Richmond.
EDWARDS, Louise Gill, 70, of Richmond.
FARMER, Charles Delano, 85, of Richmond.
HEPPERT, Mike, 51, of Glen Allen.
JONES, Edith Pauline, 77, of Chesterfield.
MOSBY, Charles, 78, of Richmond.
MOSELEY, James Rueben Jr., 85, of Richmond.
ROBINSON, Trimeca Sherrie, 46, of Henrico.
ROWE, Sonia Seamon Price, 93, of Henrico.
THOMPSON, Duane L., 67, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BETHUNE, Richard Engelhardt, of Harrisonburg.
HARRELL, Bobby Ray, 80, of Union Level.
THOMASSON, John E., 98, of Louisa.
TURNER, Ray Jr., 81, of Halifax.
ELSEWHERE
BRITT, Asbury, 71, of Mableton, Ga.
CONNELL, Donald, 87, of Carrollton, Texas.
