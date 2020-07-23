METRO
ANDERSON, Doris Marie Harris, 56, of Goochland.
ATHY, Calvin Norman, 81, of Goochland.
BUNKER, Wallace Benjamin Jr., 77, of Chester.
CAMPBELL, John Jr., 97, of Richmond.
COSTAS, Nick Gus, 59, of Richmond.
ECKERT, Alton J., 88, of Mechanicsville.
HEMBY, Russell L. Sr., of Richmond.
HOLMES, Laura R., 95, of Richmond.
HUNT, David Cameron, 50, of Henrico.
JACKSON, Jerry L., of Richmond.
JONES, Christopher Anton Sr., of Richmond.
LEWIS, William Edward Jr., of Richmond.
LIGGON, Gus Jr., 90, of Chesterfield.
MACK, Donald, of Richmond.
SCOLER, Muriel W., 98, of Richmond.
SCRUGGS, Linwood Harold Sr., 73, of Richmond.
WOLFE, Dorsey Ray, 70, of Powhatan.
VIRGINIA
HEFLIN, Robbie Elizabeth Blackwell, 93, of Warsaw.
THORPE, Charles Eliott Jr., 87, of West Point.
